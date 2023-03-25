Search

Pakistani public officer seeks permission to start corruption in letter to PM

09:05 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Pakistani public officer seeks permission to start corruption in letter to PM
ISLAMABAD – An officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made a bizarre request to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in order to wade through the inflation woes.

In a viral letter to the premier, the Grade 17 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has sought permission to start corruption from April 1 as he is facing difficulties to meet the expenses due to his low salary.

“Sir, I am a CSS officer and working with Inland Revenue Service (IRS), FBR for last four years. For last more than four years, I can vouch on oath or even on holy book that despite innumerable instance I had to earn below the table money, I have never committed a single rupee corruption. I also know that it is not an achievement to brag about but a normality excepted from a public servant. Agreed, but Sir, owing to current high inflation, and no compensation from government to lessen my situation, I am honestly left with no option but to look for illicit means to be able to make my ends meet, no matter how much I may not agree with this in principles,” reads the letter.

Saying he is drawing Rs122,922 salary, the officer also shared the breakout of his general expenses that become Rs110,500. “I have not included all the petty expenses one has to incur being a husband, a father, and made an earing individual, who does not live in solitude but in a society where one must being participatory,” he wrote.

Seeking permission to do corruption, he wrote: “However, rest assure, I may not cause national exchequer huge losses. I would ensure I take minimum possible, as I am not a habitual corrupt person but one who has been forced by the circumstances and consequent disregard from my own Prime Minster”.

The authenticity of the letter is yet to be verified independently. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 207,000 PKR 2,445

