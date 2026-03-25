FBISE delays matric exams 2026 in four countries including UAE

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the postponement of matriculation exams in Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain due to the prevailing security situation.

According to the notification, exams at centers in these four countries will not take place for the time being, while all other international exam centers will continue as per the previously announced schedule.

The federal board has also suspended the issuance of roll number slips for affected centers. Students may be allowed to take exams in Pakistan or a nearby country.

The notification stated that alternative arrangements will be made if any logistical issues arise at overseas centers. The decision will be reviewed after 15 days, and new dates will be announced once the security situation improves.

FBISE confirmed that if conditions normalize, all remaining papers will be conducted according to the original schedule.