Karachi girl raped after being lured with images of cars, bungalow on Snapchat

KARACHI – Police have rescued a young woman who was kidnapped and raped after being lured through Snapchat with images of cars and a luxurious bungalow in Karachi.

The Kemari Investigation Police have arrested a suspect, identified as Shoaib, in a technically planned operation.

SP Kemari Investigation Masroor Ahmed Jatoi, 20-year-old Misbah went missing from the Baldia area on March 20. A case had been registered at Baldia Town Police Station against unknown individuals.

A specialized team led by Inspector Sarwan Jam Saqi carried out the operation, recovering the girl and apprehending the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect lured the victim via the Snapchat app. Posing as a businessman and using images of vehicles and a bungalow, he gained the girl’s trust with promises of a bright future and then took her away. The suspect allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Initial medical examinations have confirmed the assault, and further investigation into the suspect is ongoing.