NDMA issues nationwide alert for rain, thunderstorms and flood risk in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), a western weather system entering from Balochistan is likely to affect most parts of the country, bringing heavy showers, gusty winds and dust storms, with chances of hail at isolated locations.

Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal, while flash flood alerts have been issued for parts of Balochistan, including Turbat, Gwadar, Khuzdar and Lasbela. Similar flood-like conditions are expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Multan, while Sindh cities like Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad may also receive showers. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain, dust storms and strong winds are likely in both upper and southern districts.

Snowfall is also forecast in the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which may disrupt travel. Continuous rainfall in hilly areas could increase the risk of landslides.

The NDMA has warned that strong winds, lightning and hailstorms may damage weak structures, trees and power lines, while slippery roads could affect traffic. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay cautious during storms and follow official advisories, while authorities across the country have been directed to remain on high alert.