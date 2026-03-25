North Korea doubles down on Nukes as Kim Jong Un blasts US ‘State Terrorism’

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made strong statement, leaving little room for ambiguity as he accused United States of terrorism, and that North Korea would never turn away from its nuclear path.

Calling nuclear weapons as essential for survival, he warned that any threats to his nation would be answered without hesitation “mercilessly,” as he put it signaling a future where confrontation, not compromise, may define the country’s stance on the world stage.

In fiery speech to Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang, Kim accused it of engaging in global “state terrorism” and aggression, language that appeared to reference recent international conflicts involving Iran. Kim also singled out South Korea, branding it the “most hostile” state and hardening his regime’s rhetoric toward Seoul.

North Korean leader reiterated that country’s expanding nuclear weapons and missile programs are not only justified but essential for survival, framing them as a shield against what he described as “hegemonic” threats from hostile powers. He emphasized that North Korea’s strategic path is now irreversible, reinforcing the message that denuclearization is off the table.

Although Kim stopped short of directly naming former US President Donald Trump, he suggested that the responsibility for future engagement lies with Washington, stating that the choice between confrontation and peaceful coexistence depends on the actions of its adversaries.

North Korea has been strengthening ties with Russia lately, reportedly exchanging military support for economic aid and advanced technology amid ongoing global conflicts. This alignment suggests Pyongyang is diversifying its partnerships while keeping its options open in anticipation of shifting global dynamics.