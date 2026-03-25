PIA set to restart London flights after six-year pause

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to restart its direct flights to London this month, ending a six-year pause and offering convenience to Pakistanis residing in the UK.

According to a PIA spokesperson, Islamabad will operate three weekly flights while Lahore will have one weekly service. The airline will deploy Boeing 777 aircraft for these routes, with flights arriving at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4.

PIA will commence Islamabad-London flights on March 29 and Lahore-London flights on March 30. Initially, the airline will operate four weekly flights, with plans to gradually increase frequency over time.

The spokesperson noted that PIA has maintained a historic connection with the London route for over 70 years, making it one of the airline’s first international destinations. Once resumed, the total number of weekly flights to the UK will rise to seven.

Before operations were halted in 2020, PIA had been running 10 weekly flights between Pakistan and London. The airline aims to expand the number of flights as demand grows.