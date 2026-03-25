Solcraft and ORKO announce strategic partnership to deliver integrated EV charging, fuel analytics and fleet management across Pakistan

Partnership combines Solcraft’s energy infrastructure expertise with ORKO’s AI-powered software platform to offer Pakistan’s first fully integrated solution spanning charging infrastructure, fleet management, and real-time fuel analytics

KARACHI – Solcraft, a leading renewable energy solutions provider and ORKO, an AI-powered EV charging, fleet & fuel management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end energy and mobility solutions across Pakistan. The collaboration brings together Solcraft’s proven track record in deploying energy infrastructure at scale with ORKO’s advanced software capabilities to serve Pakistan’s rapidly evolving transportation and energy landscape.

This collaboration will focus on developing and deploying innovative solutions across electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, fleet automation, and fuel analytics. The partnership is designed to serve a broad range of clients — from charging infrastructure players to fuel retailers and logistics operators to automotive OEMs and public sector institutions.

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s energy & mobility sector, as the government’s National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–2030 sets an ambitious target of 30% EV sales by 2030 and calls on Oil Marketing Companies to deploy Level 3 charging infrastructure across their networks. Simultaneously, there is a strong push towards digitization of the oil & gas supply chain.

Solcraft and ORKO are jointly positioned to support this transition with a unified solution across both the physical and digital layers — covering 500 chargers over a 2-year deployment roadmap.

“Our partnership with Solcraft is a natural evolution of our mission to build the operating infrastructure for Pakistan’s energy and mobility transition,” said Talha Khan, CEO of ORKO. “Solcraft brings the infrastructure credibility and execution capacity, and ORKO brings the intelligence layer. Together, we can offer clients something the market has not had access to before: a genuinely integrated solution from a single partnership.”

“This partnership with ORKO is a significant step forward in our mission to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions,” said the CEO of Solcraft, Zeeshan Ansari. “Orko’s expertise in software and data analytics perfectly complements our capabilities in energy infrastructure. Together, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in Pakistan’s EV revolution and create a greener future for all”.