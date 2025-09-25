Comedian Lucky Dear battles for Life in intensive care

LAHORE – Pakistani comedian and actor Lucky Dear’s health deteriorated further, and doctors have shifted him to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to family sources, Lucky Dear is suffering from multiple organ failure as his kidneys and liver are not functioning properly, while he is also facing Pleural effusion, leaving his condition critical.

Doctors are closely monitoring his situation, while his family requested prayers from fans and well-wishers for his speedy recovery.

Lucky Dear is known for some of iconic performances, as he earned immense love and respect in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear and presented him a cheque of Rs2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.