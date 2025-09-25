Pakistan, US to hold joint naval exercise in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan and the United States will hold a joint Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea.

The US Navy ship, USS Wayne E. Meyer, has arrived at the Karachi port for two-day visit, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

US Chargé d’ Affaires Natalie A. Baker and Pakistan Navy officials received the visiting ship at the Karachi port.

The visit also includes professional interactions and training. It underscores Pak-US Navy cooperation for regional stability.

Earlier, the 2nd CNS International Sailing Regatta 2025 was officially inaugurated by Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral M Faisal Abbasi, at PNS Rahbar in Karachi. The championship, set to take place from September 23 to 27, 2025, has attracted 19 talented sailors from five countries, including Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and host country Pakistan.

During the opening ceremony, Vice Admiral Abbasi expressed his pride in hosting such an esteemed international sporting event. He highlighted the importance of fostering strong ties between nations through sports and reiterated Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promoting maritime sports in the region.

“The CNS International Sailing Regatta serves as an important platform for international collaboration and competition, which strengthens our bonds with participating countries while enhancing the skills of our sailors,” said Vice Admiral Abbasi.