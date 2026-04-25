New Business Timings announced for Islamabad Markets

ISLAMABAD – New citywide business hours have been announced in Pakistani capital, Islamabad, requiring most commercial activity to end earlier than before.

Under revised policy, all shops, markets, and shopping malls in the capital must now close by 8:00 PM. However, essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, petrol pumps, CNG stations, and dairy shops are exempt and will continue operating as usual.

Food-related businesses have been given extended timing, with restaurants, bakeries (tandoors), grocery stores, and similar outlets allowed to remain open until 10:00 PM. Authorities also confirmed that takeaway and delivery services will not be restricted and can operate beyond dine-in hours.

In addition, recreational and event venues are subject to new limits. Wedding halls, marquees, gyms, sports clubs, and related facilities must also close by 10:00 PM.

The district administration called for strict compliance from both business owners and the public to ensure proper enforcement of the updated schedule across Islamabad.