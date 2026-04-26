Punjab extends Section 144, outdoor drone flying remains banned

LAHORE – The Punjab government has extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province, while maintaining a complete ban on flying drones in open spaces.

According to reports, the Home Department has extended the restriction on outdoor drone operations for another 30 days, making it effective until May 25. The decision has been taken due to security concerns.

However, limited use of small drones has been allowed inside wedding halls and marquees during indoor events. In such cases, event organizers will be responsible for ensuring safe usage.

Intelligence agencies and law enforcement authorities have been exempted from the ban.

The Punjab government has also directed the administration and police to ensure strict implementation of these orders.