Pims Fire Tragedy Exposes Safety Failures As Probe Reveals Locked Emergency Exits

ISLAMABAD – A deadly fire at nursery of Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) triggered fresh alarm after Capital Development Authority (CDA) report exposed serious lapses in the hospital’s fire and life safety arrangements.

CDA Fire Brigade report found that emergency exits were locked from outside and obstructed by barriers, potentially hampering evacuation efforts during the tragedy that claimed the lives of seven children.

The fire was reported at 6:55am, with the first fire tender reaching PIMS within six minutes. However, firefighters faced challenges during the rescue and firefighting operation. CDA assessment suggested that the blaze may have started due to an electrical short circuit or plug overloading, while the hospital’s fire prevention and life safety systems were found to be inadequate and below prescribed standards.

The report shows alleged interference by PIMS security personnel during the fire brigade’s initial response. Crowd-control arrangements at the scene were likewise described as insufficient, adding to the difficulties faced by rescue teams.

Despite the challenges, rescue teams managed to evacuate 19 people, including seven children, 10 women and two men. However, seven children ultimately lost their lives in the devastating nursery fire. The scale of the emergency response was substantial, with six fire tenders, six ambulances and one rescue van deployed to the scene. The operation involved 44 operational personnel and six officers, supported by a water bowser.

Teams from G-10, I-9, G-5 and Fire Headquarters also joined the rescue and firefighting efforts after the incident was reported.

The tragedy took even more disturbing turn after claims that no doctor, ward boy or other staff member was present inside the incubation centre when the fire erupted. Parents of the affected children have also alleged that staff were absent from the centre at the critical moment.

CDA findings placed PIMS administration under pressure to explain the condition of its emergency exits, fire safety infrastructure and evacuation procedures. The government has already taken action following the incident, with Federal Health Secretary Aslam Ghauri suspended in the wake of the deaths.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also formed high-level committee headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan to conduct a transparent investigation into the tragedy.