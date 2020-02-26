No trade deal during Trump's visit to India
Web Desk
11:11 AM | 26 Feb, 2020
No trade deal during Trump's visit to India
Share

NEW DELHI – The United States and India have failed to sign a trade deal during the visit of President Donald Trump to New Delhi.

Speaking at the news conference in New Delhi, President Trump said his country has to be treated fairly and India understands that.

He said if happens, the deal will be by the end of year.

The deal was aimed to bridge up the US trade deficit of 25 billion dollars.

More From This Category
FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ...
12:03 AM | 27 Feb, 2020
Slight earthquake shakes Kashmir, India border ...
11:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
PM Imran Khan to visit Qatar on Thursday
10:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Pakistan confirms two cases of novel Coronavirus
10:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
'Invincible Resolve': Pakistan launches ...
05:38 PM | 26 Feb, 2020
Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may ...
03:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves
01:34 PM | 26 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr