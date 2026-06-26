Venezuela death toll climbs to 589 After Twin Earthquakes

Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, was rocked by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction.

According to international media reports, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said the death toll has risen to 589, while at least 2,980 people have been injured.

The twin quakes, which struck within a minute on Wednesday, led to the collapse of several residential and commercial buildings, with reports suggesting that hundreds of people remain trapped under the rubble.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, with volunteers working to pull survivors from debris. So far, 188 bodies have been recovered, while dozens of injured victims remain in critical condition.

Panic gripped the city as residents rushed out of their homes and gathered on the streets.

The earthquakes struck at 6:04 pm local time in an area west of Caracas. Tremors were felt across Venezuela and as far as Bogotá, the capital of neighboring Colombia.

Venezuela’s interior minister has urged citizens to remain outdoors as a precaution and placed emergency services on high alert.

Rescue teams are continuing operations in affected areas, amid fears that more people may still be trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned of significant potential loss of life and property damage, estimating a 44% probability that the death toll could exceed 10,000, making the situation extremely critical.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s main international gateway, Maiquetía Airport, has been shut down after sustaining severe damage.

Videos circulating online show passengers and staff fleeing airport corridors in panic as dust clouds fell from ceilings during the tremors.

Authorities said the extent of the damage is being assessed, and flight operations will remain suspended until further inspections are completed.

The earthquakes struck during a national holiday, when many people were at home, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further.