Lahore mental hospital patient drives ambulance to Shahdara Hospital to ‘donate blood’

LAHORE – In a weird incident, a patient of a mental health facility drove a blood bank ambulance from his hospital to Shahdara Hospital to “donate blood”.

Reports said the patient, admitted to the mental hospital since 2022, accessed the ambulance by taking the keys from the hospital office around 5 am, when the staff were asleep.

Upon arrival at Shahdara Hospital, medical personnel were shocked to see the patient had arrived alone and had driven the vehicle himself. After reaching the hospital, the patient asked the staff to “take my blood”.

The incident prompted immediate commotion at the hospital. Authorities formed a four-member inquiry committee and ordered a report to be submitted within 24 hours.

The medical superintendent of the mental hospital stated that a committee had been established, but blamed the Blood Transfusion Authority, noting that their ambulances are not stopped at the hospital gate.