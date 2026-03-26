Mobile phone technician abducts, rapes nurse in Lahore

LAHORE – An owner of a mobile phone repairing shop abducted a nurse and raped her in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore.

Police stated that the suspect, identified as Usman, kidnapped the woman from Chungi Stop and took her to a flat in Shami Park, where he repeatedly assaulted her.

Investigations revealed that Usman had been tracking the nurse for two weeks, following her visit for mobile phone repairs. During her captivity, he reportedly threatened to kill her.

Kot Lakhpat police acted swiftly after receiving the complaint and arrested Usman from the Shami Park flat.

SP Model Town Jahandad Akram stated that a case has been registered against the suspect and the matter has been handed over to the Gender Crime Cell for further investigation. He emphasized that those who exploit women will not be shown any leniency.