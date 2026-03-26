US Bases in Middle East ‘Virtually Uninhabitable’ after Iran strikes; Tehran claims ‘Total Destruction’

TEHRAN – Iranian armed forces declared that every American military base in Middle East has been destroyed, and they are now hunting for US commanders and soldiers.

Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari claimed that American personnel reportedly fled and gone into hiding, and urged people across the region to report their locations.

Amid these claims, New York Times confirms what many analysts had feared, most of 13 U.S. bases in region are now virtually uninhabitable, exposing how the US underestimated Iran’s military capabilities and failed to prepare for retaliation. The situation marks dramatic escalation in tensions, with Iran signaling its readiness to track down and confront U.S. forces across the Middle East.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed Iran’s claim that a U.S. F-18 fighter jet had been shot down, calling the report false. The denial follows assertions by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it struck the aircraft. Iranian state media also released footage allegedly showing the jet being hit by air defenses and crashing into the Indian Ocean.