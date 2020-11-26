NUST ranked among top Asia's 100 universities

LAHORE – National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has been ranked amongst the top 100 universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Ranking 2021.

The 2021 edition for the annual ranking released on Wednesday features 650 universities from across 18 locations across Asia.

124 universities from China, 107 from India, 105 from Japan, 88 from South Korea, 43 from Taiwan, and 40 from Pakistan managed to get slots on the list.

Ranked 76, NUST is the only Pakistani university among the top 100. Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is ranked 106, Lahore University of Management and Science (LUMS) is at 121 and COMSATS University Islamabad is ranked 146.

Here is the list includes:

Rank 175: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore

Rank 176: Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

Rank 178: University of Punjab

Rank 217: University of Peshawar

Rank 231: Agha Khan University

Rank 244: University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Rank 281-290: University of Karachi

Rank 301-350: University of Lahore

Rank 351-400: Air University Pakistan

Rank 351-400: Arid Agriculture University

Rank 351-400: Bahauddin Zakariya University

Rank 351-400: Institute of Space Technology

Rank 351-400: International Islamic University Technology

Rank 351-400: Mehran University of Engineering and Technology

Rank 351-400: National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences

Rank 351-400: NED University of Engineering and Technology

Rank 401-450: Dow University of Health Sciences

Rank 451-500: Bahria University Islamabad

Rank 451-500: Govt College University Lahore

Rank 451-500: Ripah International University

Rank 451-500: University of Central Punjab

Rank 451-500: University of Malakand Chakdara

Rank 451-500: University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Lahore

Rank 501-500: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

Rank 501-500: Iqra University

Rank 501-500: Islamia University Bahawalpur

Rank 501-500: University of Management and Technology

Rank 501-500: University of Sargodha

Rank 501-500: University Sindh Jamshoro

Rank 551-600: Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences

Rank 551-600: Govt College University Faisalabad

Rank 551-600: National Textile University Faisalabad

Rank 551-600: Ziauddin University

Rank 601+: Foundation University Islamabad

Rank 601+: Islamia College Peshawar

Rank 601+: Lahore College for Women University