Karachi weather update today

Dry and hot weather is likely to grip Karachi with humidity in the next 12 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 34°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is very moderate, with visibility around 2km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 276, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

A shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.