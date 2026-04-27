Gc University Faisalabad Student Commits Suicide Inside Hostel Room

FAISALABAD – A student of Mass Communication Department at Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad ended his life in a private hostel near the varsity, police said.

A report shared by ARY News said the body of a student identified as Amjad was found hanging in a room of a private hostel located close to the university premises. The deceased was enrolled in the fourth semester.

Upon receiving the information, Jhang Bazaar police reached the scene immediately, secured the body, and shifted it to Allied Hospital for legal and procedural formalities.

Police confirmed that full investigation has been launched into the incident. Officials are examining the case from multiple angles to determine the circumstances and possible factors that may have led to the death.

The incident prompted concern within the university community, while authorities continue their inquiry to establish the exact cause.