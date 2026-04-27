Pakistan Army strikes Afghan Taliban posts following cross-border firing in Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Tensions escalated after unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban militants in South Waziristan’s border areas of Angoor Adda and Zallol Khel.

The Pakistan Army responded swiftly and effectively, destroying multiple Taliban posts.

According to security sources, the army’s timely operations thwarted attempts by the militant group “Fitanah-ul-Khawarij” to infiltrate Pakistani territory. Following the failed infiltration, Afghan Taliban targeted nearby civilian areas.

The crossfire injured three civilians, including two women, who were promptly transported to Wana Hospital for treatment.

Authorities stated that ongoing operations under “Operation Ghazab lil Haq” have inflicted significant damage on militants, who, in frustration, have turned their attacks toward civilians.

Local residents condemned the assault and urged the Pakistan Army to continue strong and effective retaliatory measures.