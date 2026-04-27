Shoaib Malik appeals to CM Maryam for longer gym hours until 10pm

LAHORE – Former captain of the national cricket team Shoaib Malik has urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to extend the operating hours of fitness and health gyms in Punjab.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shoaib Malik requested that gym timings be extended until 10 PM.

The former captain said that while setting business hours is a good step, fitness and gym timings also require special attention.

Respected CM @MaryamNSharif, while timely regulation of businesses is a welcome step, I reckon gyms and fitness centers deserve special consideration. Many office-goers work out after duty hours only. Health is as important as food, and extending gym timings to 22:00 as well… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 27, 2026

He added that people who go to offices usually visit gyms after completing their work, and since health is as important as food, gym hours should be extended until 10 PM so that Pakistan can stay fit.

It is worth mentioning that under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, austerity measures have been implemented across the province.

According to the notification, shops, markets, and shopping malls across Punjab, including Lahore, will close at 8 PM.