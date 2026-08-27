Couple fleeing home to marry get surprise wedding ceremony mid-flight

WASHINGTON – A couple who ran away from home to get married in Las Vegas never imagined their wedding would take place on the flight itself, after the cabin crew decided to arrange a surprise ceremony for them.

The unusual incident took place in the United States when Sarah Montalvo and her boyfriend were travelling to Las Vegas to tie the knot.

According to reports, the crew of a Southwest Airlines flight learned about the couple’s wedding plans and decided to organise a ceremony during the flight.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 178 passengers on board, with the pilot officiating the ceremony.

The crew also came up with creative ways to provide the couple with wedding attire using items available on the aircraft.

Flight attendants made a makeshift wedding dress for the bride from toilet paper, while a bouquet was fashioned using sticks normally provided with coffee cups.

Sarah Montalvo said they could not have asked for better luck and thanked the crew for turning their wedding into an unforgettable experience.

It remains unclear whether getting married mid-flight has any legal standing under Nevada law. However, the couple had already planned to hold a formal wedding ceremony after arriving in Las Vegas.