Mustafa Kamal resigned after PIMS Tragedy? Here’s what we know

ISLAMABAD — Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal fueled speculation over his political future after refusing to directly confirm or deny reports that he submitted a handwritten resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his interview with Hamid Mir, Minister faced pointed questions about claims that he had personally sent his resignation to the premier and that Shehbaz Sharif had subsequently declined to accept it. Rather than clear answer, Kamal appeared to sidestep the question, suggesting that the source behind the report should be contacted for clarification.

He also indicated that he could not publicly disclose every detail surrounding the resignation episode, including what steps had been taken and what remained pending. His statement went beyond the resignation controversy, as he openly questioned the value of holding a federal ministry if it prevented him from speaking about public safety and governance.

He said he would rather return to Karachi if political opponents wanted him out of the federal government, adding that his return could bring renewed attention to governance concerns in Sindh.

The minister argued that even a brief stay in Karachi tends to trigger criticism of the provincial administration, while a longer return could potentially lead to calls for him to come back permanently.

Kamal also invoked the Gul Plaza fire tragedy, in which 72 people lost their lives, while questioning whether Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah or Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had resigned following the incident.

His comments came amid his broader argument that public office should not prevent an elected representative from raising questions over issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Journo claims on Minister’s resignation

PIMS Probe Underway

Turning to the recent tragedy at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Kamal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an investigation through a designated committee.

The health minister clarified that no second government committee had been constituted to examine the PIMS incident.

According to Kamal, the inquiry panel has been given clear terms of reference and is expected to submit its report by Thursday evening. He said the government would implement the committee’s recommendations in full once the findings are received.