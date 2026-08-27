Pakistan trashes ‘Fabricated’ Indian Report on Bahawalpur’s Subhan Allah Mosque

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dismissed Indian media report about the reconstruction of Bahawalpur’s Subhan Allah Mosque as “false and misleading,” ruling out thes4e claims of massive government funding package.

Times of India and several other state funded Indian media outlets reported that the mosque, allegedly damaged during Pakistan-India tensions in May last year, was now close to being fully reconstructed. The reports further claimed that the Government of Pakistan had allocated Rs250 million in public funds for the reconstruction.

Pakistani authorities categorically rejected the claim, calling the alleged Rs250 million state funding “fabricated and baseless.” The ministry said the reports were part of a broader attempt to shape a particular narrative for Indian audiences and divert attention from the embarrassment India suffered following Pakistan’s strong response during Operation Mark-e-Haq.

Indian media continues to present events through Indian government’s Anti-Pakistan rhetoric, repeatedly reshaping facts to support a predetermined narrative. It stressed that such claims cannot substitute for independently verifiable evidence.

The ministry took aim at the recently released Operation Sindoor documentary, accusing it of relying more on selected material, dramatic presentation and a “Bollywood-style” treatment of events than on facts and evidence.

It said the documentary and the latest Times of India report represent continuation of what it described as a broader narrative-building exercise, where unverified allegations are allegedly presented as established facts.

The ministry urged media audiences to exercise caution and emphasized that claims, particularly those emerging amid heightened Pakistan-India tensions, should be independently verified before being accepted or circulated.