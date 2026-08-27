Petrol, Diesel get cheaper in Pakistan for Aug 28; Check New Prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a marginal reduction in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), effective August 28, 2026.

A notification issued by Petroleum Division said the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs0.50 per litre, bringing its new price down from Rs343.10 to Rs342.60 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has also been cut by Rs0.19 per litre, from Rs371.80 to Rs371.61 per litre.

The revised prices were notified by the government following the latest petroleum pricing mechanism and recommendations by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The new rates will remain applicable from August 28, 2026.