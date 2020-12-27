Pakistan wants lasting peace and stablity in Afghanistan, Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD - As the Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution of the conflict, Pakistan reiterated its firm commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

While Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community, the Country is concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles. Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Emphasizing the mutually agreed fundamental principle that all bilateral issues including security and intelligence matters should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels, FO said, “Appropriate institutional forums are in place for such discourse in the relevant Working Groups of APPAPS. In addition, during the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Kabul in November 2020 the two sides also agreed on further strengthening their contacts on matters related to security and peace process.”

FO while highlighting the blame game, which is detrimental to the Afghan peace process said that shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation are needed.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative, the FO said that, “There is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward.”

They highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation of important breakthroughs in the peace process, including:

(a) U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement of 29 February.

(b) commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September.

(c) agreement among Afghan parties on the Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020.

In this delicate phase of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the Foreign Office called for negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also continued to express its deep concern at the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan during the current year. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, on several occasions, has reiterated his calls for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

Underlining the importance of Afghan government in the process, they said the Afghan Government needs to take pro-active measures to fulfill its responsibility for internal security, law and order and protection of Afghan lives.

Extending Pakistan’s support to the neighbouring Government, the statement further said, “Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible cooperation in the area of security and effective border management through effective institutional collaboration.”

Referring towards the positive progress made by the two countries, they said have witnessed positive trajectory in bilateral relations with significant progress on important bilateral matters including revision of APTTA and commencement of negotiations on PTA. High level leadership contacts and bilateral visits including that of the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Expressing Pakistan’s desire to support a peaceful, stable, united, independent, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, they said, “It is important that Afghans should seize this historic opportunity for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to bring an end to the decades-long internal conflict in Afghanistan.”