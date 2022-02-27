FM Qureshi discusses evacuation of Pakistanis with Ukrainian counterpart

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday and discussed safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens from the country, which came under the Russian attack this week.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy.

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible.

Qureshi noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. He stressed that conflict was not in anyone's interest, and that developing countries were always hit hard economically by conflicts.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact.

Qureshi also received a telephone call from UK Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad on Sunday.

The two sides exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Qureshi reiterated the importance Pakistan attaches to its good relations and close cooperation with the UK and other European partners.

On the developments in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that diplomacy and a peaceful solution were indispensable. He emphasised sustained engagement through diplomacy and dialogue.