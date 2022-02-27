Elon Musk provides Starlink service to Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet

REDMOND – SpaceX founder and business magnate Elon Musk has activated Starlink satellite service for Ukraine, responding to Kyiv’s deputy prime minister as the Russian invasion disrupted broadband services.

The philanthropist responded on Twitter in reply to Ukraine’s vice premier and digital transformation minister, saying “more Starlink terminals are en route”.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Earlier, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Saturday took to microblogging platform saying “while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand”.

The satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX provides internet access coverage to most of the world. Founded in 2002, the company plans to establish a network of satellites.

The development comes as the Russian invasion in the southern and eastern parts of the country disrupted internet connectivity.

NetBlocks, a watchdog that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, claimed Eastern European country has seen a series of significant disruptions to internet service since Russia launched military operations.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a major disruption to #Ukraine's internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks. The incident comes as heavy fighting is reported in #Vasylkiv and #Kyiv 📉



📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/EksnZjs9Ay — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

On the other hand, dozens of people have been killed in Ukraine amid Russia’s assault, as enters day four.

UN late Saturday revealed that at least 64 civilians had been killed, saying the real figures are considerably higher.

Meanwhile, the Russian army claimed its troops captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the southeastern city of Berdyansk.