Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan over 'disgracing remarks' in 2018 book

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, over 'disgracing' remarks about published in her book.

PTI Minister, in his legal notice, mentioned that his ministry was awarded purely on merit, but the matter garnered unwanted attention and sparked controversy with the reference of the content of the book.

The 35-year-old mentioned that the content of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him.

Meanwhile, the former wife of PM Imran has been asked to give an explanation within two weeks as Saeed seeks an unconditional apology, or else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her.

Earlier this month, PTI stalwart moved against journalist Mohsin Baig as he accused him of “character assassination” during a prime time show on a private news channel.

Show host Gharida Farooqui asked her panelists the motive behind awarding Saeed’s ministry on which Baig said he didn’t know however he said the reason was mentioned in Reham's book.

Soon after the incident, PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to a news channel and a complaint was registered with the Federal Investigation Agency.

Federal law enforcers then raided Baig’s residence where the senior journalist shot at and roughed two officers. He was later arrested and a case was registered against him for attacking government officials.