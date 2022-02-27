Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan over 'disgracing remarks' in 2018 book
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, over 'disgracing' remarks about published in her book.
PTI Minister, in his legal notice, mentioned that his ministry was awarded purely on merit, but the matter garnered unwanted attention and sparked controversy with the reference of the content of the book.
The 35-year-old mentioned that the content of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him.
Meanwhile, the former wife of PM Imran has been asked to give an explanation within two weeks as Saeed seeks an unconditional apology, or else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her.
Earlier this month, PTI stalwart moved against journalist Mohsin Baig as he accused him of “character assassination” during a prime time show on a private news channel.
Show host Gharida Farooqui asked her panelists the motive behind awarding Saeed’s ministry on which Baig said he didn’t know however he said the reason was mentioned in Reham's book.
Soon after the incident, PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to a news channel and a complaint was registered with the Federal Investigation Agency.
FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over 'Murad ... 12:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from his home days after ...
Federal law enforcers then raided Baig’s residence where the senior journalist shot at and roughed two officers. He was later arrested and a case was registered against him for attacking government officials.
PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ... 10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to News One for airing “demeaning, ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- PPP kickstarts Awami March from Karachi to oust PTI govt02:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Big relief for Multan Sultans as Tim David will play PSL7 final ...02:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan over 'disgracing ...01:51 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Elon Musk provides Starlink service to Ukraine as Russian invasion ...01:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- ‘Pakistan to give befitting response to any military aggression’, ...12:46 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their ...08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Trailer of upcoming film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ revealed in a ...07:59 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra's American series on Madhuri Dixit’s life cancelled08:57 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022