Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan over 'disgracing remarks' in 2018 book
Web Desk
01:51 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan over 'disgracing remarks' in 2018 book
Source: Press Information Department
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan, over 'disgracing' remarks about published in her book.

PTI Minister, in his legal notice, mentioned that his ministry was awarded purely on merit, but the matter garnered unwanted attention and sparked controversy with the reference of the content of the book.

The 35-year-old mentioned that the content of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him.

Meanwhile, the former wife of PM Imran has been asked to give an explanation within two weeks as Saeed seeks an unconditional apology, or else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her.

Earlier this month, PTI stalwart moved against journalist Mohsin Baig as he accused him of “character assassination” during a prime time show on a private news channel.

Show host Gharida Farooqui asked her panelists the motive behind awarding Saeed’s ministry on which Baig said he didn’t know however he said the reason was mentioned in Reham's book.

Soon after the incident, PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to a news channel and a complaint was registered with the Federal Investigation Agency.

FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig over 'Murad ... 12:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Mohsin Baig was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency from his home days after ...

Federal law enforcers then raided Baig’s residence where the senior journalist shot at and roughed two officers. He was later arrested and a case was registered against him for attacking government officials.

PEMRA issues show cause to News One for airing ... 10:49 AM | 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to News One for airing “demeaning, ...

More From This Category
PPP kickstarts Awami March from Karachi to oust ...
02:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
‘Pakistan to give befitting response to any ...
12:46 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
WHO appreciates Pakistan's polio eradication ...
12:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistanis troll Indians on Surprise Day with ...
11:44 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
PSL7 prize money: How much will winners earn this ...
11:13 AM | 27 Feb, 2022
Pakistan celebrates 3rd anniversary of Operation ...
10:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr