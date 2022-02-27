PPP kickstarts Awami March from Karachi to oust PTI govt
02:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
PPP kickstarts Awami March from Karachi to oust PTI govt
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has started its ‘Awami March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum in seaside metropolis Karachi.

PPP workers thronged the Quaid’s mausoleum and started the long march as they planned to reach the federal capital Islamabad within 10 days.

Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the participants said neither can Sindh nor Pakistan progress until the Imran Khan-led PTI government remains in power.

Young Bhutto said ‘it’s time to bring the no-confidence motion against the selected government’. He started his speech at the rally with the slogan ‘go selected’.

The current regime forced Karachiites to protest, he said while lamenting at weakening economy. ‘We will push them [federal government] out with the people’s power,” he added.

PPP has taken to the streets for the rights of Pakistanis, he said while urging masses to join the long march in the country’s federal capital and help them oust the puppet government.

Following his fierce speech, the participants and PPP leaders gathered at Numaish Chowrangi commenced the long march as a convoy. The long march led is starting from the country’s largest city Karachi to reach the federal capital passing through 34 different cities.

Meanwhile, amid the political unrest, a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government would be presented within the first half of March while the ruling party has swung into action to foil the opposition’s bid to topple the federal government as it started approaching allies.

