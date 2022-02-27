2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup final in Lahore today

LAHORE – Diamond Paints will face DS Polo/Rizvi’s in the main final of the 2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by Master Paints today (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields at 2:45 pm.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Executive Committee member and Director Master Paints Sufi Muhammad Amir, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the occasion as chief guest and distribute prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Other prominent ones on this occasion will be Master Paints management including Sufi Muhammad Amin, Sufi Muhammad Haris, Sufi Farrukh Amin, Farooq Amin Sufi, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Sufi Muhammad Hashim, Sufi Muhammad Umair, Sufi Muhammad Uzair, JPF management, players, their families and polo fans.

Sufi M Amir further said that top nine teams took part in this prestigious event and after tough and enthralling competitions, top two teams breezed into the main final that are Diamond Paints and DS Polo/Rizvi’s. “Last year, the same teams also played excellent polo and made their ways into the main final. Diamond Paints, who won the 2021 edition of this tournament, will defend their title today (Sunday).”

One of the finalist teams Diamond Paints consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Argentine’s Guy Gibrat and Chile’s Matias Vial Perez. The other finalist team DS Polo/Rizvi’s comprises Daniyal Sheikh, Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi, Pakistan’s highest handicap player Hissam Ali Hyder and England’s Max Charlton.