Pak-Afghan border reopens days after clash between troops of two countries
Share
QUETTA – Days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Sunday.
Border tensions between the neighbours have risen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, with Pakistan alleging that militant groups were planning cross-border attacks from the Afghan soil.
The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.
"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for the Pakistan's paramilitary border force said.
A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
Mahmood Azaam, spokesman for the governor, confirmed it had reopened.
Each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.
Thousands usually cross the border every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Pak-Afghan border reopens days after clash between troops of two ...10:06 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Tanveer Ahmed makes history for Pakistan at World Archery Para ...08:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- PAF pays tribute to heroes of operation Swift Retort with ...08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- 2nd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup concludes in Lahore08:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Multan Sultans need 181 runs to win against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 ...07:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022
- Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan showcase killer dance moves at their ...08:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022