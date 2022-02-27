Pak-Afghan border reopens days after clash between troops of two countries

QUETTA – Days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Sunday.

Border tensions between the neighbours have risen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, with Pakistan alleging that militant groups were planning cross-border attacks from the Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for the Pakistan's paramilitary border force said.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, spokesman for the governor, confirmed it had reopened.

Each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

Thousands usually cross the border every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.