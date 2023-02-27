Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

Web Desk 08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today you can enhance chances of improvement in your poor health.It’s true that you may get some good news in your life. Share happiness with all others.You will be able to get favorable results even while being a little cautious towards education. Be smart and proactive in life.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you should start a new promise with yourself . Remember to accomplish all pending tasks. Be confident and vigilant to perceive dangers in new investment. Be committed and targeted to new tasks assigned. Be friendly with friends and known.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will be full of energy all the time, still you have to pay attention to your diet. In such a situation, stay away from stale food and do not miss your food even by mistake. Try to keep consuming fruits in between as much as possible. It can be easy for you to buy many important things.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, your confidence may also be increased. Due to your good health, you can take special care of your health and can start any venture. You have to need to take good food and drink regularly. It’s high time to avoid the consumption of cold things.Be conscious and disciplined.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your chances will be made for unexpected party. Where in the process of having more fun than necessary, you will spoil your health. The members of the house can also be very happy with the purchase of your new goods. Arguments with younger members of the house will create annoyance in your mind throughout the day.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you seem to be overacting over the issues of self-pride and prestige. Enjoy aesthetic sense with different tools of art and literature. Be creative and artistic to portray various aspects of life. Feel responsible and strong.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you should take all friends on great day of cousin’s wedding. You will make other feel high sense of love and charm. Your logical choices you make today could be the game-changer and will save your money. Trust in your innate abilities and high ambition in life.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your remain composed and calm after the announcement of results. Be honest and determined to plan a very feasible and doable plan. Your beloved will be happier to see her precious gift.Try to pardonothers on for past conduct. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you will find yourself in chaotic conditions. You need to make a note of every pending thing and should make sure nothing gets missed out. Your efforts will incite you to keep functioning better and effectively. Be honest and bold.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

 It’s time to start new goals and targets to achieve today.There are the best chances to approach the person you’ve been eyeing for a while. Make a positive impression by putting on your most assured face right now. Feel loved and owned.

 Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today is the day to spice things up if your love life. It may be felt like lately a little boring and stale. So, if you’re feeling brave, but try to be  advance for Planning  an intimate evening with a candlelit meal and relaxing music. Stay calm and strong.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, your immune system may be very weak.You should also avoid treating every problem yourself at home. You may increase massive improvement in your financial condition. Try to involve in some yoga and meditation for spiritual calmness.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26th February 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 23th February 2023

08:52 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 21st February 2023

08:52 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's former 3-star general Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib arrested for ...

09:08 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th February 2023

08:49 AM | 27 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: