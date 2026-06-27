FBR extends Office Hours until Midnight on June 30 to boost Tax Collection

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended working hours of its tax offices across Pakistan, announcing special operating hours from June 27 to June 30 to maximize tax and duty collections before the close of the fiscal year.

All offices involved in tax and duty collection, including Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), the Medium Taxpayer Office (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs), will remain fully operational during the extended period.

FBR offices will also remain open on Sunday, while on June 29, tax offices will operate until 8:00 p.m. On the final day of the fiscal year, June 30, offices will continue receiving tax payments until 12:00 midnight, allowing taxpayers additional time to clear their dues.

Inland Revenue Operations Wing completed all necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted tax collection during the extended hours. Chief Commissioners have also been directed to remove any hurdles that could impede revenue collection.

The move comes as tax authority intensifies efforts to achieve its annual revenue target before the fiscal year concludes. Special measures have been put in place from June 27 through June 30 to facilitate the collection of taxes and duties nationwide.

The apex tax collection authority urged taxpayers to deposit all outstanding taxes and duties within the announced deadlines to avoid last-minute complications and support the smooth completion of the year’s revenue collection.