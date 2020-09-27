Afghanistan's Abdullah due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will arrive in Pakistan on a three-day visit, starting from Monday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi in the federal capital.

The Afghan dignitary will also meet with Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and others.

His visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction, according to the state broadcaster.