08:52 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tested positive for COVID-19
KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has been tested positive for coronavirus disease.

In a tweet on Monday night, he announced that he was confirmed for the viral infection positive and consequent investigation identifying him to be inflicted with the condition.

"I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out," Imran Ismail said in the tweet.

It further stated that Imran Khan has taught to fight out the most difficult in life and he (Imran Ismail) believes that this is nothing against what he and his colleagues are prepared for.

"May Allah give strength to fight this pandemic," he concluded.

