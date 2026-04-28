12-year-old child rapped in Lahore’s Kahna area

LAHORE – Two individuals sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child in Kahna area of Lahore.

According to Kahna Police, the accused — Adnan and Imran — lured 12-year-old Husnain and took him to fields in the Mahlanwal area, where they forcibly subjected the child to gang rape.

According to the SHO of Kahna, the accused later abandoned the child near his home and fled. Police arrested both suspects with the help of human intelligence and registered a case against them.

SP Model Town Asad Ali stated that those who exploit children deserve no leniency.