Journalists urged to highlight population, environmental challenges

LAHORE – A seminar on population growth and its environmental impact was held at a local hotel, where journalists and columnists were urged to play a proactive role in raising awareness on the issue.

The event brought together professionals from electronic, print and digital media to discuss the implications of Pakistan’s rising population on natural resources and urban systems.

Speakers noted that unchecked population growth was placing increasing pressure on resources, contributing to environmental degradation and intensifying challenges in urban areas.

Deputy Director (SBCC) Muhammad Afzal Chaudhry, in his briefing, outlined the country’s current population trends and stressed the need for effective management strategies. He said the media had a key role in shaping public understanding and promoting informed discourse.

Salman Al-Rasheed, addressing the participants, highlighted the social, economic and environmental consequences of unplanned population growth. He called on journalists to ensure accurate reporting and to support awareness efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.