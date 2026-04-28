Pakistan Army Rocket Force carries out successful Training Fire of Fateh-II Missile System

ISLAMABAD – Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) has successfully carried out training launch of the Fateh-II missile system, marking another step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its indigenous defence capabilities, ISPR said Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said missile, developed within country and equipped with modern avionics and advanced navigation technology, was fired during a planned training exercise. Officials said the aim was to improve troop readiness, confirm key technical specifications, and assess the performance of different subsystems designed to boost accuracy and survivability.

پاکستان کا فتح 2 میزائل کا کامیاب تجربہ، آئی ایس پی آر#ispr pic.twitter.com/DACTGmkoc1 — Hassan Bangash (@app_hassan33) April 28, 2026

The missile launch was witnessed by senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, ARFC, and the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers from national strategic organizations. According to participants, the training fire performed well, with the system meeting expected standards of precision and reliability.

President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with the Chief of Defence Forces and Services Chiefs, appreciated the effort, acknowledging the professionalism and dedication of all those involved in the successful exercise