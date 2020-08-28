LHC forms medical board on Sialkot girl’s sex-change plea
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered formation of a medical board on the issue of gender-change surgery of a girl.
The court also sought a report from health authorities concerned about the surgery (sex-change) of the girl.
Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders on a petition filed by one Saba, a resident of Sialkot, for permission to undergo a gender-change surgery.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was 30-year old and she started feeling physical changes in her body at an early age.
He pleaded with the court to grant permission to undergo a gender-change surgery.
But, the court questioned how it could grant permission to someone for a gender-change surgery. Under what law, such a step could be allowed, it added.
Subsequently, the court ordered the formation of a medical board and sought a report.
The court granted opportunity to respondents for filing the reply to the petition and adjourned further proceedings.
- Four family members electrocuted to death in Haripur10:10 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
-
- 9th of Muharram being observed across the country today09:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran emphasizes on strictly following COVID-19 SOPs during ...08:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- Ogra recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices for Sept12:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
- Urwa Hocane thinks Karachiites should help themselves instead of ...04:44 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife celebrate sixth wedding anniversary03:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- Bhumi Pednekar opens up about overcoming stereotypes in Bollywood03:04 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020