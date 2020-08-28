LHC forms medical board on Sialkot girl’s sex-change plea
09:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
LHC forms medical board on Sialkot girl’s sex-change plea
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered formation of a medical board on the issue of gender-change surgery of a girl.

The court also sought a report from health authorities concerned about the surgery (sex-change) of the girl.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders on a petition filed by one Saba, a resident of Sialkot, for permission to undergo a gender-change surgery.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was 30-year old and she started feeling physical changes in her body at an early age.

He pleaded with the court to grant permission to undergo a gender-change surgery.

But, the court questioned how it could grant permission to someone for a gender-change surgery. Under what law, such a step could be allowed, it added.

Subsequently, the court ordered the formation of a medical board and sought a report.

The court granted opportunity to respondents for filing the reply to the petition and adjourned further proceedings.

