Holiday announced on August 29 for Baba Bulleh Shah Urs

KASUR – The district administration has declared Saturday, August 29, a local holiday in Kasur to mark the Urs of celebrated Sufi poet Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

The holiday will apply to offices operating under the Deputy Commissioner as well as concerned district government institutions.

The three-day Urs is currently underway in Kasur, attracting devotees and visitors from various parts of the country. The celebrations are being held at the shrine, where people are participating in spiritual gatherings, offering prayers and reciting Fateha in a respectful atmosphere.

Authorities have strengthened security around the shrine and nearby locations because of the large number of people attending the event. Special arrangements have also been put in place to respond to possible emergencies during the celebrations.

A Langar facility has been arranged on a large scale to provide food to devotees and other visitors.

The administration said the celebrations for the 269th Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah will conclude on Saturday, August 29.