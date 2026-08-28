How much education is required to become a chairman or councillor in Pakistan?

LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected reports circulating on social media claiming that candidates contesting local government elections will be required to meet specific educational qualifications and submit character certificates.

The reports claimed that candidates for chairman positions would need a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree, while candidates for councillor positions would be required to hold an FA qualification. The reports also alleged that candidates would have to submit character certificates.

A spokesperson for the provincial election commissioner clarified that the claims are incorrect. The Election Commission has neither issued any notification nor introduced any such instructions requiring educational qualifications or character certificates for candidates in local government elections.

The ECP spokesperson urged the public and individuals interested in contesting local elections not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media.

The spokesperson advised voters and prospective candidates to obtain election-related information only through the election commission’s official sources.