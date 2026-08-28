Iftikhar Gilani vs Mukhtar Ahmed: PML-N, PPP in race for AJK PM election today

MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly will meet today to elect a new prime minister, with candidates required to submit their nomination papers by 10:30am.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised before the final list of candidates is announced.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Barrister Syed Iftikhar Gilani for the top constitutional position, following consultations on government formation.

The decision was made with the approval of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, who directed Gilani to submit his nomination papers.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), meanwhile, has nominated Mukhtar Ahmed for the prime ministerial election. Ahmed was elected to the assembly on a technocrat seat.

A candidate needs the support of at least 27 members to secure the office of AJK prime minister. The PML-N is the largest party in the assembly with 32 members, while the PPP has 16 members.

However, Gilani’s nomination has triggered differences within the PML-N. Former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider has refused to attend the assembly session convened for the election.

PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir has also opposed Gilani’s nomination and announced that he would neither vote for him nor attend the assembly session.

The developments have added uncertainty to the election despite the PML-N holding a clear numerical advantage in the assembly.