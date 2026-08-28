Man arrested for raping woman after blackmailing her with private videos

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man accused of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a woman in Lahore.

Police said the suspect, identified as Wasim, had been living as a tenant of the woman for a long period.

According to the FIR, he allegedly used private videos and photographs to blackmail her.

Following the report, Lower Mall Police took immediate action and arrested the suspect.

SP City Farhat Abbas said a case had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway. He also praised the SHO Lower Mall and his team for making the arrest.

DIG Operations said the department had adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward violence and sexual exploitation of women, adding that action would be taken against those involved in such offences.

Earlier, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Faisal Town area of Lahore after being called on the pretext of a job, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Usman, allegedly targeted the girl after offering her a job opportunity.

Faisal Town police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Police said they expect to arrest the suspect soon.

Separately, a girl was allegedly killed by drowning in a canal in Chak 65 South, Sargodha.

According to police, the suspects allegedly killed the girl and later buried her quietly in a local graveyard.

A case has been registered, and the victim’s fiancé has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect allegedly carried out the killing with the help of his father and father-in-law. The motive behind the killing remains unknown, according to police.