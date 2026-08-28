Man arrested over attempt to sexually assault 8-year-old girl in Lahore

LAHORE – Lahore’s New Anarkali police have arrested a neighbourhood man accused of attempting to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl had gone to a nearby general store when the suspect allegedly grabbed her and subjected her to inappropriate acts. Police responded promptly after receiving information about the incident and arrested the suspect, identified as Ali Raza.

SP City Farhat Abbas said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He also praised the New Anarkali police team for its swift response and the suspect’s arrest.

Farhat Abbas said there would be no leniency for those involved in violence or sexual abuse against children.