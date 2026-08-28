Petrol Price Cut in Pakistan but Consumers get ‘Peanuts Relief of 0.58 paisas

ISLAMABAD – A minor cut has been announced in petroleum product prices for August 29, offering limited relief to consumers already struggling with high fuel costs.

According to notification issued by government, the price of petrol has been reduced by 58 paisas per litre, bringing the new price down to Rs342.02 per litre, while price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been cut by 17 paisas per litre. Following the reduction, HSD will now be available at Rs371.44 per litre.

The notification states that the revised petroleum prices will remain effective from August 29 to August 31, 2026.

While the government has technically reduced fuel prices, the relief is extremely limited, with the cuts amounting to less than a rupee per litre. For millions of motorists and transporters, the latest move is therefore unlikely to bring any major change to their daily fuel expenses.