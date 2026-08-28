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Power shortfall pushes up loadshedding across Punjab

By Web Desk
6:49 pm | Aug 28, 2026
Power Shortfall Pushes Up Loadshedding Across Punjab

LAHORE – The rising power shortfall has led to longer load-shedding across Punjab, including Lahore.

According to reports, the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) shortfall has crossed 1,200 megawatts, while the countrywide electricity deficit has exceeded 4,000MW.

Residents in Lahore reported frequent outages, with electricity being cut for around an hour after every hour.

Reports said the shortfall remains relatively lower during the day due to solar generation, which is supplying around 7,000MW to the national grid daily.

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) sources said electricity generation from several power plants has declined. The situation could worsen due to delays in the arrival of an LNG shipment at the port, raising concerns over gas supplies.

Reports added that power plants are being operated below capacity to conserve gas and oil.

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