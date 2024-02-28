COAS Asim Munir lauds ASP Shehrbano for saving woman from mob

RAWALPINDI – Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Wednesday.

COAS lauded ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in diffusing a volatile situation. The fearless officer extricated a woman from the difficult milieu of Ichra Bazaar in Lahore on 26 February 2024.

Gen Asim Munir acknowledged the vital role Pakistani women are playing in all walks of life. Since independence, Pakistani women have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment.

COAS highlighted that the women are an invaluable part of Pakistan's society and their respect is enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.

He also underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance. He emphasized upon the rule of law and advised against taking the law in one's hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances.

Noting that arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine the outlook of the society, COAS underlined Islam's eternal message of kindness and benevolence.

COAS appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.