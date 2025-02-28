Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar today for Ramazan moon sighting

PESHAWAR – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today evening in Peshawar to sight the moon for Ramazan 2025.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting in Peshawar as the government is making efforts for a unified start to the holy month of fasting across Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement said the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

The final decision on moon sighting will be announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecast that the Ramazan moon will not be sighted today (Feb 28), adding that the holy month would being on March 2.

SUPARCO said the new moon will be born on Feb 28, 2025, at 05:45 PST and at sunset on Feb 28, the moon’s age will be 12 hours, and its altitude will be 5 degrees.

Due to its low altitude and distance, the crescent sighting will be difficult, it said, adding that the age of moon should be 19 hours for any sighting.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

